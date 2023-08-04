BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 5th Aug 2023

Articles
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was introduced in 2008 by an individual or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

It was launched in January 2009 and operates on a peer-to-peer network, enabling direct transactions between participants without the need for intermediaries.

Nakamoto’s intention was to create a system that allows online payments to be sent directly between parties without relying on financial institutions.

While there were earlier ideas for decentralized electronic currencies, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be implemented and used.

TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE

DATEBTCUSD
Today01$29,028.01

BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION

The live Bitcoin price today is $29,028.01 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,600,371,224 USD. We update our BTC to USD price in real time. Bitcoin is down 0.18% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #1, with a live market cap of $569,610,800,266 USD. It has a circulating supply of 19,442,437 BTC coins and a max. supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.

