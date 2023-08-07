BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 8th Aug 2023

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was introduced in 2008 by an individual or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto.
It was launched in January 2009 and operates on a peer-to-peer network, enabling direct transactions between participants without the need for intermediaries.
Nakamoto’s intention was to create a system that allows online payments to be sent directly between parties without relying on financial institutions.
While there were earlier ideas for decentralized electronic currencies, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be implemented and used.
TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE
|DATE
|BTC
|USD
|Today
|01
|$29,069.48
BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION
Today’s live Bitcoin price stands at $29,065.94 USD, and it has experienced a 0.07% increase in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume is recorded at $13,026,974,062 USD. Bitcoin holds the top position in the CoinMarketCap ranking, with a live market cap of $565,355,385,512 USD. It currently has a circulating supply of 19,450,787 BTC coins, and its maximum supply is capped at 21,000,000 BTC coins. Please note that our BTC to USD price is continuously updated in real-time.
