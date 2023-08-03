Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on, 4 August 2023

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 4 August 2023.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 290 293 Euro EUR 320 323 British Pound GBP 371 374.5 UAE Dirham AED 80.5 81.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09 Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2 Australian Dollar AUD 199 201 Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95 Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.9 79.6 Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85 Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.16 Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69 Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23 Swedish Krona SEK 26.75 27.05 Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62 Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58

