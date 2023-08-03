Advertisement
Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on, 4 August 2023

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 4 August 2023.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Find the updated currency exchange rate in Pakistan on bolnews.com

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD290293
EuroEUR320323
British PoundGBP371374.5
UAE DirhamAED80.581.3
Saudi RiyalSAR7777.7
Kuwaiti DinarKWD933.09942.09
Canadian DollarCAD224226.2
Australian DollarAUD199201
Omani RiyalOMR745.95753.95
Japanese YenJPY1.942
Malaysian RinggitMYR63.2163.81
Qatari RiyalQAR78.979.6
Bahrain DinarBHD763.85771.85
Thai BhatTHB8.338.48
Chinese YuanCNY39.9440.34
Hong Kong DollarHKD36.8137.16
Danish KroneDKK42.1642.56
New Zealand DollarNZD174.69176.69
Singapore DollarSGD212.5214.5
Norwegians KroneNOK27.9328.23
Swedish KronaSEK26.7527.05
Swiss FrancCHF327.12329.62
Indian RupeeINR3.473.58

