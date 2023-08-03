Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on, 4 August 2023

Pakistani rupee continues grip against US dollar
KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued its grip against the US dollar with...
KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 4 August 2023.
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|290
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|British Pound
|GBP
|371
|374.5
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|199
|201
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
