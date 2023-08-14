Ethereum Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 15th Aug 2023

Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain system that operates on an open-source platform. It has its digital currency called Ether (ETH) and serves as a foundation for various other cryptocurrencies. Additionally, it enables the execution of decentralized smart contracts.

Vitalik Buterin outlined the concept of Ethereum in a whitepaper published in 2013. To fund the project, Buterin, and the co-founders organized a public crowd sale in 2014, during which they raised $18.3 million worth of Bitcoin.

The initial price of Ethereum during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) was $0.311, and more than 60 million Ether were sold. Considering the current price of Ethereum, this translates to an impressive annualized return on investment (ROI) of over 270%, nearly quadrupling the initial investment each year since the summer of 2014.

Advertisement TODAY’S Ethereum PRICE DATE Ethereum USD Today 01 $1,841.09 Advertisement Ethereum PRICE PREDICTION

Advertisement Advertisement Today, the current price of Ethereum stands at $1,846.14 USD, and there has been a 24-hour trading volume of $2,082,923,020 USD. We continuously provide real-time updates for the Ethereum to USD exchange rate. Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum has experienced a decrease of 0.27%. It holds the second position on CoinMarketCap’s ranking, boasting a live market capitalization of $221,805,883,962 USD. The circulating supply of Ethereum is 120,145,768 ETH coins, while the maximum supply remains undisclosed. Advertisement