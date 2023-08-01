Ford Focus price in Canada August 2023

The Ford Focus is favored by Canadian car buyers for its practicality, efficiency, and impressive driving dynamics.

The Ford Focus typically comes with a smooth and responsive 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Ford Focus has a comfortable and user-friendly interior.

The Ford Focus has been a popular choice among Canadian car buyers for its practicality, efficiency, and impressive driving dynamics. As a well-rounded compact car, the Ford Focus continues to be a favorite in the competitive automotive market. Today, we bring you the latest information on the Ford Focus price in Canada and its noteworthy specifications.

Ford Focus price in Canada

The Ford Focus is known for offering a great value proposition, and its price in Canada is designed to cater to a wide range of budgets. The starting price of the 2023 Ford Focus typically begins at around $20,000 CAD for the base model. However, the final price can vary depending on the chosen trim level, optional packages, and additional features. Higher-end variants with more advanced technology and features can reach up to $30,000 CAD.

Ford Focus specifications

Engine Options

The Ford Focus is available with different engine options, providing buyers with flexibility based on their driving preferences. The standard engine in most models is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing around 160 horsepower. For those seeking a more spirited driving experience, higher-performance variants like the Focus ST offer a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering an exhilarating 280 horsepower.

Transmission

The Ford Focus typically comes with a smooth and responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring seamless gear shifts and optimal fuel efficiency.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the highlights of the Ford Focus is its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long journeys. The compact car’s efficient engine options contribute to its impressive fuel economy figures.

Interior Comfort

Inside the cabin, the Ford Focus offers a comfortable and user-friendly environment. Depending on the chosen trim level, features such as cloth or leather upholstery, heated seats, and advanced infotainment systems with touchscreen displays are available.

Infotainment System

The Ford Focus features an intuitive infotainment system with modern connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB ports, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety Technology

Ford prioritizes safety in the Focus, equipping it with advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking.

Cargo Space

Despite its compact size, the Ford Focus provides ample cargo space, making it practical for carrying groceries, luggage, and other belongings.

Warranty

Ford offers a comprehensive limited warranty for the Focus, providing coverage for three years or 60,000 kilometers, offering peace of mind to its owners.

The Ford Focus continues to impress Canadian consumers with its value, efficiency, and practicality. As a reliable and well-rounded compact car, the Focus remains a top contender in its segment.

