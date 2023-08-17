Gold rates in Pakistan increased by Rs. 1,200 per tola

Data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) indicates that the price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs. 1,200 per tola, reaching Rs. 225,000. The cost of 10 grams of gold also went up by Rs. 1,029, closing at Rs. 192,901.

Following a public holiday on Monday, the price of gold experienced a surge of Rs. 1,100 per tola on Tuesday, and then climbed by an additional Rs. 900 per tola on Wednesday. This recent increase marks a three-day trend of rising prices, amounting to a total of Rs. 3,200 per tola.

On the global market, spot gold saw a 0.2 percent rise, reaching $1,893.30 per ounce as of 0945 GMT. However, US gold futures experienced a 0.2 percent drop, reaching $1,924.40. Notably, the international market price of this precious metal is currently at its lowest point in five months.

Also Read USD to PKR rate down in open market on Aug 17 KARACHI: In the open market, the Pakistan rupee (PKR) strengthened by Rs1.50...