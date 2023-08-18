Gold rates in Pakistan increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.

The cost of one tola of gold rose by Rs 300, ending at Rs 225,300. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 257, reaching Rs 193,158.

These figures come from data provided by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

On the global market, the value of gold dropped by $6, settling at $1,894 per ounce.

As for silver, the price for one tola is Rs 2,497, while 10 grams of silver costs Rs 2,140.8.