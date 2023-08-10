SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 11 August 2023

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR 76.47 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 76.62. Updated on, 11 August 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today76.4776.62
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD293.6296.5
 EuroEUR315.15315.75
 British PoundGBP366.44367.09
 UAE DirhamAED81.382.1
 Saudi RiyalSAR76.4776.62
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD933.45942.45
 Canadian DollarCAD222.8225
 Australian DollarAUD198.5200.5
 Omani RiyalOMR746.03754.03
Japanese YenJPY1.942
 Malaysian RinggitMYR62.8463.44
 Qatari RiyalQAR78.979.6
 Bahrain DinarBHD763.86771.86
 Thai BhatTHB8.198.34
 Chinese YuanCNY39.8540.25
 Hong Kong DollarHKD36.7337.08
 Danish KroneDKK42.342.7
 New Zealand DollarNZD173.68175.68
 Singapore DollarSGD211213
 Norwegians KroneNOK28.0928.39
 Swedish KronaSEK26.8527.15
 Swiss FrancCHF327.47329.97
 Indian RupeeINR3.473.58
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

