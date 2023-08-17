SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 18 August 2023

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR 78.49 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 78.64. Updated on, 18 August 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today78.4978.64
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
 US DollarUSD302304
 EuroEUR321.76322.36
 British PoundGBP375.48376.13
 UAE DirhamAED80.1580.30
 Saudi RiyalSAR78.4978.64
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD942.2951.2
 Canadian DollarCAD224.8227
 Australian DollarAUD200202
 Omani RiyalOMR752.76760.76
Japanese YenJPY2.022.1
 Malaysian RinggitMYR62.5263.12
 Qatari RiyalQAR79.6280.32
 Bahrain DinarBHD770.83778.83
 Thai BhatTHB8.198.34
 Chinese YuanCNY39.8340.23
 Hong Kong DollarHKD37.0537.4
 Danish KroneDKK42.542.9
 New Zealand DollarNZD173.22175.22
 Singapore DollarSGD215217
 Norwegians KroneNOK27.6127.91
 Swedish KronaSEK26.7427.04
 Swiss FrancCHF330.49332.99
 Indian RupeeINR3.483.59
