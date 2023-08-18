SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 78.49 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 78.64. Updated on, 19 August 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 78.49 78.64

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 301.5 303.8 Euro EUR 320.15 320.75 British Pound GBP 374.9 375.55 UAE Dirham AED 80.14 80.29 Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62 Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76 Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31 Qatari Riyal QAR 79.62 80.32 Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55 Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02 Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9 New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22 Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91 Swedish Krona SEK 26.74 27.04 Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21 Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59