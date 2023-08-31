USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 31 August 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 305.54 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 31 August 2023 Rs. 305.54 -0.36% 30 August 2023 Rs. 303.05

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today 2023 and Other Currency Rates:

Advertisement CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 320 323 Euro EUR 344 347 British Pound GBP 403 408 UAE Dirham AED 87.5 88.4 Saudi Riyal SAR 85 85.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36 Canadian Dollar CAD 233.5 236 Australian Dollar AUD 205 207 Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03 Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43 Qatari Riyal QAR 83.27 83.97 Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97 Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07 Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.62 New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13 Singapore Dollar SGD 227 230 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34 Swedish Krona SEK 26.74 27.04 Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78 Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74 Advertisement

Dollar currency exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Disclaimer: We provide daily US Dollar to PKR exchange rates as provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the official currency exchange rate provided by the banking regulator daily at the end of the working day.

Advertisement