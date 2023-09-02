AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 03 September 2023

Articles
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 83.01 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 83.16 Updated on 03 September 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today83.0183.16
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
 US DollarUSD330333
 EuroEUR330.92331.52
 British PoundGBP386.77387.42
 UAE DirhamAED83.0183.16
 Saudi RiyalSAR87.2588
 Kuwaiti DinarKWD989.38998.38
 Canadian DollarCAD236.6239
 Australian DollarAUD207.9210.5
 Omani RiyalOMR791.47799.47
 Japanese YenJPY2.362.44
 Malaysian RinggitMYR65.6666.26
 Qatari RiyalQAR83.7184.41
 Bahrain DinarBHD810.37818.37
 Thai BhatTHB8.718.86
 Chinese YuanCNY41.8642.26
 Hong Kong DollarHKD38.8339.19
 Danish KroneDKK44.6745.07
 New Zealand DollarNZD182.22184.22
 Singapore DollarSGD237240
 Norwegians KroneNOK28.8329.13
 Swedish KronaSEK28.1628.46
 Swiss FrancCHF347.31349.81
 Indian RupeeINR3.693.8
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

