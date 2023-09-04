AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 05 September 2023

Articles
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 83.01 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 83.16 Updated on 04 September 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today83.0183.16
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD330333.5
EuroEUR355359
British PoundGBP416.9421
UAE DirhamAED91.292
Saudi RiyalSAR87.788.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD992.221001.22
Canadian DollarCAD240242.4
Australian DollarAUD210212
Omani RiyalOMR794.68802.68
Japanese YenJPY2.362.44
Malaysian RinggitMYR65.6666.26
Qatari RiyalQAR83.7184.41
Bahrain DinarBHD813.77821.77
Thai BhatTHB8.718.86
Chinese YuanCNY42.1442.54
Hong Kong DollarHKD38.8339.19
Danish KroneDKK44.2444.64
New Zealand DollarNZD181.87183.87
Singapore DollarSGD237.6240
Norwegians KroneNOK28.8329.13
Swedish KronaSEK28.1628.46
Swiss FrancCHF345.45347.95
Indian RupeeINR3.693.8
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

