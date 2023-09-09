AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 82.33 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 82.48 Updated on 10 September 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 82.33 82.48

