AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 27 Sept 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 81.5 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 82.3. Updated on 27 September 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 81.5 82.3

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 289.15 292 Euro EUR 310 313 British Pound GBP 361 364.5 UAE Dirham AED 81.5 82.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 77.05 77.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27 Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2 Australian Dollar AUD 190 192 Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31 Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.86 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22 Qatari Riyal QAR 80.69 81.39 Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84 Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27 Chinese Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28 Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58 Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17 Swedish Krona SEK 26.62 26.92 Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51 Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68

BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.