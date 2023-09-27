AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 28 Sept 2023

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 81 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 81.8. Updated on 28 September 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today8181.8
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD286.95290.05
EuroEUR308311
British PoundGBP356.4360
UAE DirhamAED8181.8
Saudi RiyalSAR76.677.3
Kuwaiti DinarKWD945.27954.27
Canadian DollarCAD220222.2
Australian DollarAUD190192
Omani RiyalOMR762.31770.31
Japanese YenJPY1.781.86
Malaysian RinggitMYR62.6263.22
Qatari RiyalQAR80.6981.39
Bahrain DinarBHD778.84786.84
Thai BhatTHB8.128.27
Chinese YuanCNY40.2440.64
Hong Kong DollarHKD37.9338.28
Danish KroneDKK41.8342.23
New Zealand DollarNZD174.58176.58
Singapore DollarSGD208210
Norwegians KroneNOK27.8728.17
Swedish KronaSEK26.6226.92
Swiss FrancCHF323.01325.51
Indian RupeeINR3.573.68

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

