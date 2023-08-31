AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 82.37 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 82.52 Updated on 01 September 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 82.37 82.52

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 325 328 Euro EUR 330.18 330.78 British Pound GBP 384.18 384.83 UAE Dirham AED 82.37 82.52 Saudi Riyal SAR 81.01 81.16 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36 Canadian Dollar CAD 235 240 Australian Dollar AUD 206 210 Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03 Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.38 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43 Qatari Riyal QAR 83.27 83.97 Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97 Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07 Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.62 New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13 Singapore Dollar SGD 233 238 Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34 Swedish Krona SEK 26.74 27.04 Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78 Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74

BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.