Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Check Out the 2023 Honda Insight Price in Pakistan

Check Out the 2023 Honda Insight Price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Check Out the 2023 Honda Insight Price in Pakistan

Check Out the 2023 Honda Insight Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Honda Insight, a hybrid electric vehicle manufactured by the Japanese company Honda, began production in 1999. The initial generation of the Honda Insight was in production until 2006, with Honda positioning it as a rival to the Toyota Prius.

Fast forward to 2023, the Honda Insight is available in Pakistan, but it’s not domestically manufactured; instead, it’s imported from other countries. In the Pakistani market, you can find second and third-generation Honda Insight models listed for sale on platforms like Pakwheels and Olx.

Thanks to its electric hybrid technology, the Honda Insight offers an impressive fuel efficiency, providing a mileage of approximately 20 to 25 kilometers per liter.

Variants

Honda Insight 2023 is available in three variants

Advertisement

Honda Insight EX
Honda Insight EX Black
Honda Insight Touring
Honda Insight Price in Pakistan

Honda Insight Price in Pakistan

Honda Insight EX PKR 7,000,000

Advertisement
Honda Insight EX Black PKR 7,600,000
Honda Insight Touring PKR 7,000,000

The Honda Insight is equipped with a 1498cc electric hybrid engine, generating 151 horsepower and delivering 185 Nm of torque. However, it’s important to note that the Honda Insight EX Black is not a hybrid vehicle; instead, it operates solely on gasoline.

The Honda Insight is equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Honda Insight, being a hybrid vehicle, achieves impressive fuel efficiency with 25 kilometers per liter in urban areas and 22 kilometers per liter on the highway.

Specification

PricePKR 70.0 – 76.0 lacs
Body TypeSedan
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4663 x 1878 x 1411 mm
Ground Clearance150 mm
Displacement1498 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power151 hp
Torque185 Nm
Boot Space416 L
Kerb Weight1399 KG
Fuel TypeHybrid & Petrol
Mileage20 – 25 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Seating Capacity5 Persons
Top Speed260 KM/H
Tyre Size215/50/R17

Also Read

Mercedes next-gen EV offers 400 km range in just 15-minute of charge
Mercedes next-gen EV offers 400 km range in just 15-minute of charge

Mercedes-Benz unveils the electric Mercedes CLA sedan, offering great mileage. The CLA...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Advertisement
updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story