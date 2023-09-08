Check Out the 2023 Honda Insight Price in Pakistan

The Honda Insight, a hybrid electric vehicle manufactured by the Japanese company Honda, began production in 1999. The initial generation of the Honda Insight was in production until 2006, with Honda positioning it as a rival to the Toyota Prius.

Fast forward to 2023, the Honda Insight is available in Pakistan, but it’s not domestically manufactured; instead, it’s imported from other countries. In the Pakistani market, you can find second and third-generation Honda Insight models listed for sale on platforms like Pakwheels and Olx.

Thanks to its electric hybrid technology, the Honda Insight offers an impressive fuel efficiency, providing a mileage of approximately 20 to 25 kilometers per liter.

Variants

Honda Insight 2023 is available in three variants

Honda Insight EX

Honda Insight EX Black

Honda Insight Touring

Honda Insight Price in Pakistan

Honda Insight EX PKR 7,000,000



Honda Insight EX Black PKR 7,600,000Honda Insight Touring PKR 7,000,000

The Honda Insight is equipped with a 1498cc electric hybrid engine, generating 151 horsepower and delivering 185 Nm of torque. However, it’s important to note that the Honda Insight EX Black is not a hybrid vehicle; instead, it operates solely on gasoline.

The Honda Insight is equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Honda Insight, being a hybrid vehicle, achieves impressive fuel efficiency with 25 kilometers per liter in urban areas and 22 kilometers per liter on the highway.

Specification

Price PKR 70.0 – 76.0 lacs Body Type Sedan Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4663 x 1878 x 1411 mm Ground Clearance 150 mm Displacement 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 151 hp Torque 185 Nm Boot Space 416 L Kerb Weight 1399 KG Fuel Type Hybrid & Petrol Mileage 20 – 25 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L Seating Capacity 5 Persons Top Speed 260 KM/H Tyre Size 215/50/R17

