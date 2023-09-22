Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 23rd Sept 2023

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security. It is decentralized, meaning it operates on a peer-to-peer network without the need for intermediaries like banks.

The most well-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, which was created in 2009 by an anonymous person or group of people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

One of the key features of cryptocurrencies is their potential for anonymity and pseudonymity. While transactions are recorded on the blockchain, the identities of the users involved are often masked or represented by cryptographic addresses.

Besides Bitcoin, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged over the years, each with its own features and objectives. Some popular ones include Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. These cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, such as facilitating smart contracts, enabling faster transactions, or focusing on privacy.

Cryptocurrencies have gained significant attention due to their potential as an alternative form of money and investment. They offer benefits like borderless transactions, reduced fees, and the potential for substantial returns on investments.

However, they also come with risks, including price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and security vulnerabilities.

Overall, cryptocurrencies represent a fascinating intersection of technology, finance, and cryptography, with the potential to revolutionize the way we transact and store value.

However, it’s important to approach the cryptocurrency market with caution and do thorough research before engaging in any transactions or investments.

The important Crypto predictions for 2023 are as follows:

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin’s technical analysis indicates a mild bearish trend. Bitcoin is currently holding above the $26,800 resistance, slightly above the $26,500 support, signalling the possibility of a double-top pattern.

A current slump at $26,750 may hinder its climb. Breaking it might target $27,000, with $27,600 acting as a substantial impediment before reaching $28,000.

Failure to exceed the $26,750 limit, on the other hand, might result in a reduction to $26,000 or even $25,250. Several technical indications point to a likely bullish trend change.

For investors, the $26,500 mark is critical: prices above indicate buying, while prices below indicate selling.

Ethereum Price Prediction

For a long time, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has mimicked that of Bitcoin (BTC), with the strong correlation implying that it will follow the king of crypto to its next move.

As a result of the momentum RSI and AO indicators showing a positive picture, ETH might break through the $1,682 mark and continue to rise.

A closer inspection, however, reveals an approaching drop in Ethereum price, similar to the situation of BTC, with a large amount of uncollected liquidity lurking beneath. As a result, the largest altcoin by market capitalization is anticipated to drop below the $1,552 support level before resuming its upward trend.

Cardano Price Prediction

Bitcoin, the market’s biggest cryptocurrency, recently rebounded from its important $25,000 support level, instilling hope across the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Cardano coin price has risen 5% in the last two days, making it one of the altcoins riding this wave of enthusiasm. Is this bullish trend strong enough to inspire hope for a longer-term recovery?

The ADA price will extend a sideways trendline between a downward trendline and $0.24. According to the technical chart, crypto buyers may find solid support at $0.24 and $0.2. The Cardani coin’s intraday trading volume is $111 million, representing a 13% loss.

The ADA price is currently on a relief rally, boosted by increased demand pressure near the $0.24 support level. If the purchasing enthusiasm continues, the altcoin might gain another 3% this week, aiming for a key resistance that has restricted its gains for nearly two months.

Achieving this feat may reposition the resistance as a newfound support, perhaps propelling the ADA price up by 12.3% to $0.28, followed by $0.3.

Also Read Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 18th Sept 2023