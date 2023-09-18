Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 19th Sept 2023

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Mana TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland Today’s Price

Decentraland price today Is $0.289704 USD

DATE Mana USD Today 1 $0.289704

Decentraland Price Prediction:

For the time being, MANA price prognosis is bearish till MANA crypto trades below $0.4500. It continues to fall by producing lower low swings, eroding the total gains made in 2023.

The fact that the price of Decentraland is encountering resistance at the 50-day EMA indicates that the trend is downward. The purchasers had attempted to break the 50-day EMA several times but were unsuccessful. It shows that the sellers are still in business.

At the moment, the price appears to be trapped in a narrow range of $0.2639 to $0.3197. It appears to be forming a long-term base, although confirmation is still pending.

The confirmation will come when buyers burst through the $0.3200 barrier. MANA is currently trading at $0.2944, up 1.94% on the day. The 24-hour volume to market capitalization ratio is 4.60%.

MANA/BTC is currently trading at 0.00001080, down -0.83% for the day. Both pairs’ price patterns are remarkably similar, and no signs of recovery are discernible. MANA and BTC have a 0.62 correlation.

MANA price forecast favours bears, however the price is trading near its demand zone. As a result, a retreat rally is possible. If buyers can break through the $0.3200 barrier, a short-term bullish trend reversal is possible. Otherwise, prices are projected to remain in a limited range for the foreseeable future. If the Decentraland price falls below $0.2639, though, more downside is possible. According to the analysis, MANA crypto has corrected significantly, making it appear inexpensive at present levels.