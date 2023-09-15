Globe Residency REIT Declares Dividend of PKR 3 (i.e. 30%) in first year of its listing

Karachi, September 15: Globe Residency REIT (GRR), Pakistan’s first listed Developmental Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), has declared a Cash Dividend of PKR 3 (i.e. 30%) per unit of PKR 10 each for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

GRR which was listed in December last year is a closed ended, Developmental REIT. GRR offers investors an opportunity to partake in the ownership of Globe Residency Apartments. This project comprises 1,344 apartments across 9 towers being constructed at Naya Nazimabad, Karachi, a project of Javedan Corporation Limited.

Naya Nazimabad is an integrated housing scheme which focuses on community living. It is the largest master-planned, gated residential development in Karachi and will house more than 50,000 families at its completion. With meticulously integrated amenities designed to cater to contemporary lifestyles, everything residents require is conveniently within reach. A project of Javedan Corporation Limited, Naya Nazimabad is a self-contained city, conceptualized and developed with the vision of providing a peaceful community atmosphere and promotes a wholesome and holistic lifestyle.

Arif Habib, Chairman, Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management commenting on the results said, “The REIT instrument allows investors a fresh avenue of safe investment. REITs ensure fully documented real estate development activities in a transparent manner. Arif Habib Group has so far registered 14 REITs in total with a fund size of PKR 125 billion. The dividend declaration by Globe Residency REIT, along with its comprehensive progress, signifies our unwavering dedication to investors and stakeholders, as well as our resolute commitment to introducing transformative real estate projects that contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and development. Earlier, Dolmen City REIT, a rental REIT distributed PKR 4.02 billion for the financial year 2023.”

Also Read Globe Residency REIT raises Rs388 million The offer for sale was oversubscribed by 2.77 times. The REIT fund...