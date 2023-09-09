How to Check Rs 40000 Prize bond Draw list 2023? Quetta

Articles
How to Check Rs 40000 Prize bond Draw list 2023? Quetta
QUETTA: Rs 40000 Prize bond list 2023 announced today on, 11th September 2023.

Find out when the 40,000 Rs. prize bonds will be drawn, and check the prize amounts for the winners. You can also locate where to buy these bonds. You have the option to view the results of past and the most recent 40,000 Rs. prize bond draws online or download them. Stay updated with the latest draw results online, as we provide timely updates for users.

Winner Amount of 40000 Premium Prize bond

Winning Amount of Rs. 40000 Premium Prize Bond
ListNo of PrizesWinning Amount (Rs)Prizes
Prize Bond RS. 40000/-0175,000,0001st Prize
Prize Bond RS. 40000/-0325,000,0002nd Prize
Prize Bond RS. 40000/-1696500,0003rd Prize

Rs 40000 Prize bond draw date and Venue

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 40000Quetta11-09-202380,000,000 PKR30,000,000 PKR500,000 PKR
