Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 10 September 2023

KARACHI – Today Gold Rate in Karachi 24-karat per tola is being traded at PKR 215,100 on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 197,175 per tola as per the bullion market.

