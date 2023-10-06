AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 76.8per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 77.5. Updated on 07 October 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 279.5 282.25 Euro 297 300 British Pound 346.5 350 UAE Dirham 76.8 77.5 Saudi Riyal 74.3 75 Kuwaiti Dinar 920.53 929.53 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 178.2 180 Omani Riyal 739.41 747.41 Japanese Yen 1.55 1.62 Malaysian Ringgit 61.27 61.87 Qatari Riyal 79.03 79.73 Bahrain Dinar 757.11 765.11 Thai Bhat 7.79 7.94 Chinese Yuan 39.1 39.5 Hong Kong Dollar 36.35 36.7 Danish Krone 39.69 40.09 New Zealand Dollar 166.61 168.61 Singapore Dollar 206 208 Norwegians Krone 26.92 27.22 Swedish Krona 26.34 26.64 Swiss Franc 311.36 313.86 Indian Rupee 3.46 3.57