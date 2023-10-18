Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on October 19, 2023

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound on October 19, 2023

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today on Thursday, as per Pakistan Open Market Updated on 19th October 2023 are given below.

Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

CURRENCYBUYSELL
USD US Dollar280282
EUR Euro293.1296
GBP British Pound341.6345
AED UAE Dirham77.578.25
SAR Saudi Riyal74.575.5
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar894.58903.58
CAD Canadian Dollar203205
AUD Australian Dollar175.25177
OMR Omani Riyal718.74726.74
JPY Japanese Yen1.471.54
MYR Malaysian Ringgit59.0859.68
QAR Qatari Riyal76.4977.19
BHD Bahrain Dinar735.94743.94
THB Thai Bhat7.687.83
CNY Chinese Yuan37.9838.38
HKD Hong Kong Dollar35.6135.96
DKK Danish Krone39.2839.68
NZD New Zealand Dollar164.88166.88
SGD Singapore Dollar200202
NOK Norwegians Krone25.2825.58
SEK Swedish Krona25.4725.77
CHF Swiss Franc307.55310.05
INR Indian Rupee3.353.46

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

