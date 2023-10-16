Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 17, 2023

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 17, 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 17, 2023

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 17, 2023

Advertisement

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today on Tuesday, as per Pakistan Open Market Updated on 17th October 2023 are given below.

Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

CURRENCYBUYSELL
USD US Dollar276278
EUR Euro291.1294
GBP British Pound340.6344
AED UAE Dirham75.576.25
SAR Saudi Riyal73.474.1
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar894.37903.37
CAD Canadian Dollar200202
AUD Australian Dollar173.25175
OMR Omani Riyal720.82728.82
JPY Japanese Yen1.41.47
MYR Malaysian Ringgit58.7359.33
QAR Qatari Riyal76.2576.95
BHD Bahrain Dinar738.16746.16
THB Thai Bhat7.657.8
CNY Chinese Yuan38.2138.61
HKD Hong Kong Dollar35.4735.82
DKK Danish Krone39.0939.49
NZD New Zealand Dollar163.31165.31
SGD Singapore Dollar198200
NOK Norwegians Krone25.726
SEK Swedish Krona25.3325.63
CHF Swiss Franc306.98309.48
INR Indian Rupee3.333.44

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story