GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 351.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 355. Updated on, 04 October 2023.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today351.5355

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD283.2286.1
EuroEUR302305
British PoundGBP351.5355
UAE DirhamAED78.779.5
Saudi RiyalSAR75.4576.2
Kuwaiti DinarKWD931.36940.36
Canadian DollarCAD210212
Australian DollarAUD180.2182
Omani RiyalOMR748.35756.35
Japanese YenJPY1.631.71
Malaysian RinggitMYR61.2761.87
Qatari RiyalQAR79.0379.73
Bahrain DinarBHD766774
Thai BhatTHB7.797.94
Chinese YuanCNY39.6240.02
Hong Kong DollarHKD36.7437.09
Danish KroneDKK40.5540.95
New Zealand DollarNZD171.55173.55
Singapore DollarSGD206208
Norwegians KroneNOK26.9227.22
Swedish KronaSEK26.3426.64
Swiss FrancCHF313.85316.35
Indian RupeeINR3.463.57

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

