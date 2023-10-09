Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan – October 2023

The automotive market in Pakistan has seen significant growth over the years, with various car manufacturers offering a wide range of vehicles to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. Among these, the Suzuki Alto stands out as a popular choice for those seeking an affordable and efficient compact car.

Key Features

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Alto is typically equipped with a compact yet efficient engine. It often features a 660-cc, three-cylinder engine that delivers a balance between power and fuel efficiency. This engine is well-suited for city commuting and provides good mileage.

Transmission

Advertisement

Most Suzuki Alto variants come with a 5-speed manual transmission, allowing drivers to have better control over the vehicle’s performance. Some variants may also offer automatic transmission options for added convenience.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto’s interior is designed for comfort and convenience. It typically offers features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a modern infotainment system, depending on the variant.

Exterior Design

The Alto boasts a sleek and modern exterior design that gives it a contemporary and attractive look. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through city traffic and find parking spaces.

Variants

Advertisement

Suzuki offers various variants of the Alto, allowing consumers to choose the one that best suits their needs and budget. Some variants may include additional features such as alloy wheels, fog lights, and more.

Warranty

Suzuki Pakistan often provides a limited warranty on new Alto vehicles, offering peace of mind to buyers.

Safety

While the Suzuki Alto is a compact car, it often comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and seatbelt reminders. These features contribute to a safer driving experience.

Also Read Toyota Passo new price in Pakistan The Pakistani automobile market has witnessed a surge in the popularity of...

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto is its excellent fuel efficiency. This compact car is designed to be fuel-efficient, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting in traffic-congested cities.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3395 mm Kerb Weight 650 KG Overall Width 1475 mm Boot Space 125 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 4 persons Wheel Base 2460 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 170 mm Engine/ Motor Advertisement

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 658 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 39 HP @ 6500 RPM Compression Ratio 10:1 Torque 56 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC 12 Valves Max Speed 140 KM/H Advertisement Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Advertisement Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.2m Power Assisted Electric Power Assisted Suspension & Brakes Advertisement

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Advertisement Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel Wheels with Center Caps Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Wheel Size 13 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy Advertisement

Mileage City 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Mileage Highway 22 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”