USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by 79 paise to Rs277.62

KARACHI: The US dollar rate in Pakistan went cheaper by Re 0.79 (79 paise) and settled at Rs276.83 from Rs277.62 in interbank on Monday, the State Bank said.

The Pakistani rupee continued its winning spree against the US dollar as it gained another 0.29% in the inter-bank market on Monday. This is the rupee’s 28th successive appreciation against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee extended its winning streak gaining 1.79% during the five sessions to close at 277.62 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

