AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 27 Dec 2023

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 27 Dec 2023

Articles
Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 27 Dec 2023

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 28 Dec 2023

Advertisement

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 77.35 per Pakistan Open Market, and AED-to-PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 78.1. Updated on 27 December 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today77.3578.1

Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar282.7285.2
Euro310313
British Pound310313
UAE Dirham77.3578.1
Saudi Riyal75.2575.95
Kuwaiti Dinar916.85925.85
Canadian Dollar211213
Australian Dollar190191.9
Omani Riyal735.45743.45
Japanese Yen1.451.53
Malaysian Ringgit61.0461.64
Qatari Riyal77.6478.34
Bahrain Dinar751.62759.62
Thai Bhat8.178.32
Chinese Yuan39.6440.04
Hong Kong Dollar36.1736.52
Danish Krone41.7442.14
New Zealand Dollar177.84179.84
Singapore Dollar210212
Norwegians Krone27.728
Swedish Krona28.2628.56
Swiss Franc330.14332.64
Indian Rupee3.43.51
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story