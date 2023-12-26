Check the Rs750 Prize Bond place, date of first draw in 2024

The Pakistani government is providing prize bonds with denominations of 100, 200, 750, 1500, 25000 (Premium Prize Bonds), and 40000 (Premium Prize Bonds). These bonds can be bought and redeemed in any amount at all SBP BSC (Bank) field offices, National Saving Centers, and specific branches of commercial banks.
Rs750 Prize Bond 2024 First Draw
The initial draw for the year 2024 will involve Rs750 and is scheduled for January 15, 2024, at the Sialkot office. This draw marks the 97th occurrence for this particular denomination.
Winning Amount Rs750 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 750/-
|01
|1,500,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 750/-
|03
|500,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 750/-
|1696
|9,300
|3rd Prize
How Much Tax Would Be Deducted on Winning Prize
Non-filers face a 30% deduction from their prize money, while filers experience a 15% deduction at the source during the prize money payment.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.