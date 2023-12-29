SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 30 Dec 2023

SAR TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 75 per Pakistan Open Market, and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 75.25. Updated on, 30 December, 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Advertisement DATE BUYING SELLING Today 74.5 75.25 Advertisement

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 281.9 284.4 Euro 310 313 British Pound 358.5 362 UAE Dirham 76.8 77.6 Saudi Riyal 74.5 75.25 Kuwaiti Dinar 917.31 926.31 Canadian Dollar 211 213 Australian Dollar 190 191.9 Omani Riyal 732.58 740.58 Japanese Yen 1.45 1.53 Malaysian Ringgit 61.04 61.64 Qatari Riyal 77.73 78.43 Bahrain Dinar 749.87 757.87 Thai Bhat 8.17 8.32 Chinese Yuan 39.64 40.04 Hong Kong Dollar 36.1 36.45 Danish Krone 41.82 42.22 New Zealand Dollar 177.84 179.84 Singapore Dollar 211 213 Norwegians Krone 27.7 28 Swedish Krona 28.26 28.56 Swiss Franc 329.69 332.19 Indian Rupee 3.4 3.51