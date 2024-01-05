Gold Rate in Karachi – 6 January 2024

Articles
KARACHI – Today Gold Rate in Karachi 24-karat per tola is being traded at PKR 232,800 on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Similarly, the gold price for 22-karat was recorded at Rs 213,400 per tola as per the bullion market.

Gold Rate in Karachi

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 199,588 closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 182,956 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 213,400.

GOLD PURITYRATE
Gold 24K per 10 GramsRs. 199,588
Gold 24K per TolaRs. 232,800
Gold 22K per 10 GramsRs. 182,956
Gold 22K per TolaRs. 213,400
Silver per 10 GramsRs. 2,339
GOLD RATE IN PAKISTAN

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

