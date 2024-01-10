Advertisement
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 11 Jan 2024

As of January 11, 2024, the gold prices in Pakistan stand at 219,700 per tola for 24k gold and 188,360 for 10 grams of the same. For 22k gold, the rates are 201,376 per tola and 172,662 for 10 grams.

The gold prices in Pakistan today are determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association, aligning with the changes in global gold prices. You can find the current rates for various cities in Pakistan, such as Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, in the table below.

Gold Rate24k Gold22k Gold
Per Tola GoldRs 219,700Rs 201,376
Per 10 Gram GoldRs 188,360Rs 172,662
Per Gram GoldRs 18,836Rs 17,266

