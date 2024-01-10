Gold Rate in UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 10 January 2024
UAE: Today Gold rate in Dubai (U.A.E Dirham) 10 gram of gold...
As of January 11, 2024, the gold prices in Pakistan stand at 219,700 per tola for 24k gold and 188,360 for 10 grams of the same. For 22k gold, the rates are 201,376 per tola and 172,662 for 10 grams.
The gold prices in Pakistan today are determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association, aligning with the changes in global gold prices. You can find the current rates for various cities in Pakistan, such as Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, in the table below.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 219,700
|Rs 201,376
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 188,360
|Rs 172,662
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 18,836
|Rs 17,266
