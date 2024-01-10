As of January 11, 2024, the gold prices in Pakistan stand at 219,700 per tola for 24k gold and 188,360 for 10 grams of the same. For 22k gold, the rates are 201,376 per tola and 172,662 for 10 grams.

The gold prices in Pakistan today are determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association, aligning with the changes in global gold prices. You can find the current rates for various cities in Pakistan, such as Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, in the table below.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 219,700 Rs 201,376 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 188,360 Rs 172,662 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,836 Rs 17,266

Also Read Gold Rate in UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 10 January 2024 UAE: Today Gold rate in Dubai (U.A.E Dirham) 10 gram of gold...