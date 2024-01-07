SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 08 Jan 2024

SAR TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 74.35 per Pakistan Open Market, and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 75.1. Updated on, 08 Jan, 2024.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 281 283.5 Euro 309 312 British Pound 358.5 362 UAE Dirham 76.7 77.5 Saudi Riyal 74.35 75.1 Kuwaiti Dinar 914.96 923.96 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 189.5 191.5 Omani Riyal 730.31 738.31 Japanese Yen 1.85 1.95 Malaysian Ringgit 61.19 61.79 Qatari Riyal 77.45 78.15 Bahrain Dinar 747.76 755.76 Thai Bhat 8.18 8.33 Chinese Yuan 39.72 40.12 Hong Kong Dollar 35.96 36.31 Danish Krone 41.75 42.15 New Zealand Dollar 178.31 180.31 Singapore Dollar 210 212 Norwegians Krone 27.47 27.77 Swedish Krona 27.97 28.27 Swiss Franc 334.17 336.67 Indian Rupee 3.39 3.5

BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.