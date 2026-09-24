PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA

The mission began discussions Wednesday on the review under the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

NEW YORK: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, as an IMF mission opened talks with Pakistani authorities on the next review of the country's $7 billion loan program.

The mission began discussions Wednesday on the review under the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

According to a statement from the prime minister's office, Sharif thanked the IMF for its continued support of Pakistan's economy and reaffirmed his government's commitment to carrying out the fund-backed reform program. He singled out Georgieva's role in strengthening Pakistan's partnership with the fund.

Georgieva said on X that she and Sharif discussed Pakistan's reforms.

"Strong implementation has helped preserve stability, restore confidence and regain market access," she wrote. "Continued reforms will help lift growth & improve people's lives."

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)





The prime minister's office said Sharif told Georgieva that his government owns the reform agenda and is determined to keep up its momentum and press ahead with structural measures to build sustainable, inclusive growth.

Sharif said that despite regional conflict and inflationary pressures from abroad, Pakistan is moving from economic stabilization toward recovery, helped by careful fiscal and monetary policies. He pointed to gains in fiscal discipline, foreign currency reserves and investor confidence, and cited the National Tariff Regime, stronger domestic revenue collection and progress on privatization.

He also said the government remains committed to protecting vulnerable groups while continuing reforms.

Georgieva praised Pakistan's performance under the program and the government's stabilization efforts, which she said were producing tangible results, the prime minister's office said.

The two also discussed the upcoming review and continued cooperation on reforms, economic resilience and sustainable growth.

Attending for Pakistan were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, privatization adviser Muhammad Ali, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials.