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Petrol price rises by nearly Rs25 in 10 days

Petrol was priced at Rs. 342.79 per liter on September 1. By September 10, it had risen to Rs. 367.75.

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Petrol prices in Pakistan have increased by nearly Rs. 25 per liter in just 10 days, adding to the financial burden on consumers as fuel prices continue to be adjusted on a daily basis.

Official documents show that petrol increased by Rs. 24.96 per liter between September 1 and September 10, while diesel rose by Rs. 22.26 per liter during the same period.

Diesel prices increased consistently throughout the 10-day period, while petrol became cheaper for only one day before a series of sharp increases resumed.

Petrol price rises to Rs. 367.75 per liter

According to the documents, petrol was priced at Rs. 342.79 per liter on September 1. By September 10, it had risen to Rs. 367.75, marking a total increase of Rs. 24.96 per liter.

Petrol prices rose by Rs. 1.08 on September 2, Rs. 2.29 on September 3 and Rs. 2.84 on September 4.

The price was then reduced by Rs. 3.13 for Sept. 5-7. However, the decline was short-lived, with petrol rising by Rs. 12.90 on Sept. 8, followed by increases of Rs. 5.58 on Sept. 9 and Rs. 3.40 on Sept. 10.

The latest increase pushed the petrol price to Rs. 367.75 per liter.

Diesel price rises continuously

Diesel was priced at Rs. 370.41 per liter on September 1 and reached Rs. 392.67 by September 10, an increase of Rs. 22.26 per liter.

The price increased by 51 paise on Sept. 2, Rs. 1.11 on Sept. 3 and Rs. 2.28 on Sept. 4. It rose by another Rs. 3.72 for Sept. 5-7.

Diesel prices then increased by Rs. 3.72 on Sept. 8, Rs. 4.18 on Sept. 9 and Rs. 6.72 on Sept. 10.

The latest increase brought the diesel price to Rs. 392.67 per liter, marking a total rise of Rs. 22.26 in 10 days.

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