Pakistan beat China 3-0 in Asian Games hockey

Captain Abu Bakr Sufyan Khan and Hannan Shahid scored for Pakistan, with all three goals coming in the second quarter.

The Pakistan hockey team defeated China 3-0 on Thursday to secure their third victory at the Asian Games hockey tournament.

Captain Abu Bakr Sufyan Khan and Hannan Shahid scored for Pakistan, with all three goals coming in the second quarter.

The victory lifted Pakistan to second place in the group with nine points. Malaysia also has nine points but leads the standings on goal difference.

Pakistan had earlier defeated Thailand 9-0 and Uzbekistan 5-1 in the tournament.

Pakistan were without forward Rana Waheed Ashraf, who was suspended for the China match by the tournament organizers and the Asian Hockey Federation.

Ashraf was suspended for one match after his hockey stick struck an Uzbekistan player in the head during Pakistan’s previous match, according to reports. He is considered a key player in Pakistan’s forward line.