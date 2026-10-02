Alison Hammond leaves ‘This Morning’ set during live broadcast

Hammond, 51, was co-hosting the daytime programme with Dermot O’Leary.

LONDON: TV presenter Alison Hammond left the set of ITV’s This Morning during a live broadcast Friday after becoming unwell.

Hammond, 51, was co-hosting the daytime programme with Dermot O’Leary when she appeared to feel unwell following a segment about pets.

She was seen clutching her chest and breathing heavily before leaving the studio. She was then guided away from the camera, with a retching sound heard off-screen.

O’Leary addressed Hammond’s absence when the programme returned after an advertising break.

“Alison is feeling a little unwell, so she’s just had to duck out,” O’Leary said, adding that he hoped she would return.

Later in the programme, O’Leary confirmed that Hammond would not be returning to the show.

“Ali’s feeling a little unwell so I’ll be here for the rest of the show,” he said.

ITV and Hammond’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Hammond first rose to prominence after appearing as a contestant on Big Brother in 2002. She joined This Morning the following year and became a regular co-host in 2021.

She is also a co-host of The Great British Bake Off alongside comedian Noel Fielding and has appeared on shows including I’m a Celebrity.