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Global conflicts may push up prices of essential goods, Aurangzeb warns Pakistan stock market sheds over 4,000 points in weekly trading No secret clauses in Makkah defence pact, FO says Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights Global conflicts may push up prices of essential goods, Aurangzeb warns Pakistan stock market sheds over 4,000 points in weekly trading No secret clauses in Makkah defence pact, FO says Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights

Pakistan stock market sheds over 4,000 points in weekly trading

The index fluctuated within a range of 4,406 points during the week, reaching a high of 166,698 and a low of 162,292.

Web Desk October 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend during the past trading week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index shedding 4,044 points to close at 162,374.


The index fluctuated within a range of 4,406 points during the week, reaching a high of 166,698 and a low of 162,292.


Trading volume during the week totaled 1.96 billion shares, with transactions worth Rs96 billion, while the market’s capitalization declined by Rs465 billion to Rs18.014 trillion.


Market analysts attributed the negative sentiment to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, attacks on Saudi Arabia and rising oil prices, which discouraged investors from buying shares.


They said a clear picture regarding a ceasefire would be crucial for restoring investor confidence and supporting a recovery in the stock market.



Earlier, The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a decline of 670 points during the business week, as geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran and concerns over a possible interest rate hike weighed on market sentiment.


The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 166,419 points, down from 167,089 at the end of the previous week.


During the five trading sessions, the index touched a high of 166,988 points and a low of 164,060 points, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment amid uncertainty over geopolitical developments and the interest rate outlook.


Market activity remained subdued as investors weighed the potential impact of regional tensions and higher borrowing costs on economic and corporate prospects.

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