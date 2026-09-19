PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

The index traded between a high of 171,036 points and a low of 167,441 points during the five trading sessions.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 373 points, or 0.2%, during the business week, closing at 170,884 points compared with 170,511 points a week earlier.

The index traded between a high of 171,036 points and a low of 167,441 points during the five trading sessions.

The market's total capitalization increased by Rs22 billion during the week to reach Rs19,038 billion.

Market analysts said the stock market remained under pressure amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

They said the market recovered after concerns over a possible disruption to global oil supplies eased, providing some relief to investors.

Earlier, Pakistan’s stock market suffered a sharp weekly decline as the intensifying Iran-US conflict and higher crude oil prices weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The benchmark KSE-100 index fell 4,817 points, or 2.75%, during the week to close at 170,512 points on Friday.

Investors lost about 613.55 billion rupees in market value during the week, while the index traded within a range of 9,213 points. It reached a weekly high of 175,354 points and a low of 166,141 points.

The market recovered on Friday following reports of a temporary agreement between Iran and Gulf countries over the Strait of Hormuz, helping ease some concerns among investors.

Average daily trading volume fell 16.6% to 639.1 million shares, while average daily traded value declined 18.7% to $97.3 million.