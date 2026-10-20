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Judicial Commission recommends JIT to reinvestigate Mir Raza case Pakistan moves toward finalising new five-year auto policy PSX closes lower as KSE-100 index falls 814 points Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series Gold prices fall by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges IMF urges Pakistan to expand tax net, cut concessions to boost economic growth Pakistan’s army chief arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions Maldives president lands in Pakistan as both nations eye major trade and defense deals Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.16, diesel by Rs7.69 per litre Meghan Markle faces fresh controversy over Guy Ritchie series UK moves to crackdown on loud music on buses and trains Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff Russian satellite maneuvers near commercial spacecraft draw scrutiny Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener ‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications for Punjab students Google Messages may soon add traffic updates Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir Judicial Commission recommends JIT to reinvestigate Mir Raza case Pakistan moves toward finalising new five-year auto policy PSX closes lower as KSE-100 index falls 814 points Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series Gold prices fall by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges IMF urges Pakistan to expand tax net, cut concessions to boost economic growth Pakistan’s army chief arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions Maldives president lands in Pakistan as both nations eye major trade and defense deals Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.16, diesel by Rs7.69 per litre Meghan Markle faces fresh controversy over Guy Ritchie series UK moves to crackdown on loud music on buses and trains Simple home remedy for itchy scalp and dandruff Russian satellite maneuvers near commercial spacecraft draw scrutiny Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener ‘Your talent deserves opportunity,’ CM Maryam Nawaz says after opening Honhaar scholarship applications for Punjab students Google Messages may soon add traffic updates Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador Rajeh Tami Al-Baqami meets Field Marshal Asim Munir

PSX closes lower as KSE-100 index falls 814 points

During the trading session, the index touched an intraday high of 166,425 points and a low of 165,111 points.

Web Desk October 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed in negative territory on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index falling 814 points to settle at 165,151.


During the trading session, the index touched an intraday high of 166,425 points and a low of 165,111 points.


A total of 446.8 million shares were traded during the session, with the value of transactions reaching Rs19 billion.


Shares of 572 companies changed hands. Of these, 120 closed higher, 324 declined, while the remaining companies recorded no change or did not contribute to the overall market movement.


The benchmark index had closed at 165,966 points in the previous session.


Market analysts attributed the decline to selling pressure as investors booked profits, pushing the benchmark index into negative territory at the close.


Earlier, The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a decline of 670 points during the business week, as geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran and concerns over a possible interest rate hike weighed on market sentiment.


The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 166,419 points, down from 167,089 at the end of the previous week.


During the five trading sessions, the index touched a high of 166,988 points and a low of 164,060 points, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment amid uncertainty over geopolitical developments and the interest rate outlook.


Market activity remained subdued as investors weighed the potential impact of regional tensions and higher borrowing costs on economic and corporate prospects.


The market’s total capitalization fell by Rs89 billion during the week to Rs18.479 trillion, reflecting a decline in the overall value of listed companies.

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