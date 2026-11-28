PSX post modest weekly gain as KSE-100 rises 281 points

The market remained volatile for much of the week as investors adopted a cautious approach, limiting gains despite buying interest in investment banks, fertilizer and textile composite sectors.





KARACHI: Trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange remained subdued last week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 281 points, or 0.16%, to close at 177,664 points.





The market remained volatile for much of the week as investors adopted a cautious approach, limiting gains despite buying interest in investment banks, fertilizer and textile composite sectors.





These sectors collectively contributed 467 points to the index. Engro, Hub Power Company (HUBCO) and Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) added a combined 417 points.





However, selling pressure in United Bank Limited (UBL), Pakistan Services Limited (PSX-listed as PSEL) and Lucky Cement weighed on the market.





Average daily trading volume fell to 635 million shares from 853 million shares in the previous week. Average daily traded value also declined to Rs20.36 billion from Rs24.49 billion.





Investors also monitored economic developments, including the upcoming International Monetary Fund executive board meeting scheduled for Dec. 11 to review Pakistan's programmes under the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.





Approval of the reviews is expected to unlock total financing of $1.21 billion for Pakistan.





Pakistan's textile exports increased 6.35% during July-October, while the country's money supply fell below Rs50 trillion in October.





Other developments included expectations that Pakistan and Russia would sign 16 agreements during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Russia. The two countries have also set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion by 2030.





Pakistan could increase its exports to China to $27 billion, while the Asian Development Bank approved a $250 million loan to strengthen the country's public-private partnership framework.





Global oil prices also rose following claims of a Houthi attack on a Saudi oil refinery.