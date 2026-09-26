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PSX ends week lower as KSE-100 index falls 119 points

The index fell from 170,884 points at the end of the previous week to 170,765 points on Friday.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed lower for the week amid volatile trading, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 119 points.

The index fell from 170,884 points at the end of the previous week to 170,765 points on Friday.

During the week, the index traded between a high of 172,762 points and a low of 169,890 points.

Market capitalization also declined by 41 billion rupees during the week, falling to 18,996 billion rupees.

Market analysts said investors remained cautious amid fluctuations in crude oil prices and tensions between the United States and Iran.

Earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 373 points, or 0.2%, during the business week, closing at 170,884 points compared with 170,511 points a week earlier.

The index traded between a high of 171,036 points and a low of 167,441 points during the five trading sessions.

The market's total capitalization increased by Rs22 billion during the week to reach Rs19,038 billion.

Market analysts said the stock market remained under pressure amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

They said the market recovered after concerns over a possible disruption to global oil supplies eased, providing some relief to investors.

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