PSX gains 3,987 points for second straight week

The KSE-100 Index rose 2.29% during the week to close at 177,874 points, while its weekly high stood at 180,759 points.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish momentum for the second consecutive week, as investor confidence improved and the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 3,987 points.





The KSE-100 Index rose 2.29% during the week to close at 177,874 points, while its weekly high stood at 180,759 points.





Other major indices also recorded gains. The KSE All-Share Index increased 2.42%, the KSE-30 Index rose 2.21%, and the KMI-30 Index gained 2.57%.





Trading activity also improved significantly during the week. Average daily trading volume increased from 864.4 million shares to 1.083 billion shares.





Similarly, average daily traded value climbed from Rs28.49 billion to Rs38.78 billion.





The overall market capitalisation of the Pakistan Stock Exchange increased 2.26% to $69.91 billion.





Market analysts attributed the positive momentum to easing geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump's decision to postpone further military action against Iran.





Progress in diplomatic contacts between Iran and the United States, facilitated by Qatar, also helped improve investor sentiment.





A 2.4% weekly decline in international Brent crude oil prices provided additional support to the stock market.





Positive developments surrounding the Reko Diq project further strengthened investor confidence.





Buying interest remained strong in heavyweight sectors, particularly energy, banking, cement and fertiliser stocks, contributing to the market's overall gains.