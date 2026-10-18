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Pakistan suspends trade with Iran at two border crossings

Pakistan halts trade through Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan crossings, citing security and smuggling concerns; Iran calls closure temporary

Web Desk October 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has suspended trade with Iran through the official Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan border crossings, the Ministry of Commerce said in a memorandum withdrawing its earlier order with immediate effect.


Shahid Rind, adviser to the Balochistan chief minister on media and political affairs, said the temporary closure of the Pakistan-Iran border was intended to address security concerns, prevent smuggling and make the border system more effective. In a statement on X, he refuted rumors circulating on social media about the closure and urged the public not to pay attention to unverified information.


Rind stressed the move was necessary to improve the security situation and administrative affairs on both sides of the border, and said progress continues between senior officials of both countries to resolve administrative issues. He said the border was likely to reopen soon and that a coordinated system was being established to improve border affairs and prevent smuggling.


Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baqaei, also described the closure as temporary, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported. He attributed the move to technical issues and said the two countries were consulting to resolve the problem and restore normal operations.


The Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry advised its members and businesses involved in trade with Iran to stop placing new import and export orders until further notice. Sources said Pakistani and Iranian authorities had made initial contact following the closure.


Hundreds of freight vehicles carrying liquefied petroleum gas, rice, fresh fruit and other essential commodities have reportedly been stranded on both sides of the border.


According to Iran-based Wana news agency, passenger traffic through the Rimdan-Gabd crossing remains operational. It quoted Syed Hossein Hosseini, director general of the Iranian Transit Office, as saying commercial operations at the crossing had been halted.


The Gabd-Rimdan crossing had become a major route for meeting Pakistan's energy needs, with more than 4,000 tonnes of LPG reportedly imported daily through it. Exports of Pakistani products, particularly rice, had also surged in recent months, generating millions of dollars in foreign exchange.


Sources in the trade and energy sector warned the closure could aggravate LPG shortages in Karachi and other parts of the country. The Taftan route was already facing disruptions amid unrest in Balochistan. The suspension of supplies through Gabd-Rimdan could push up LPG prices in the open market.


Local traders and the chamber have warned the disruption could cause substantial losses to the national exchequer, jeopardize the livelihoods of many and trigger an energy crisis.


Since March, Islamabad and Tehran have rolled out a series of measures to facilitate border trade, including easing customs procedures, formalizing Taftan as a customs station and notifying new transit routes, against the backdrop of the ongoing U.S.-Iran war that has strained economies in the region and beyond.


In early August, an Iranian delegation led by Trade and Industry Minister Mohammad Atabak visited Islamabad for the 10th session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Trade Committee. The delegation also met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with both sides agreeing to further expand trade ties by keeping border crossings open around the clock, improving logistics and harmonizing customs procedures.


The visit came a couple of months after it was reported that trade between Pakistan and Iran through the Gabd-Rimdan border crossing had come to a complete halt.


According to Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Jiand Hoot, trade through the Panjgur and Mand-Radig border crossings was virtually nonexistent because of poor road infrastructure and recurring incidents of arson and vehicle burnings.

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