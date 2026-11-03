Tuesday, November 3, 2026
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Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
04-NOV-2026
PETROL
-5.45 PKR
Rs. 369.06/ltr
DIESEL
+3.68 PKR
Rs. 395.20/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan successfully tests first indigenous Fa’az air-to-air missile, military says Winter smog may accelerate skin aging, experts warn of wrinkles and spots Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Petrol will be available at Rs369.06 per litre, while the new price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs395.20 per litre.

Web Desk November 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs5.45 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).


The government increased the price of high-speed diesel by Rs3.68 per litre.


Following the revision, petrol will be available at Rs369.06 per litre, while the new price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs395.20 per litre.


The notification confirmed the revised petroleum prices.


Earlier, federal government has reduced the prices of petroleum products, cutting petrol by Rs3.40 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs7.76.


Following the reduction, petrol will cost Rs374.51 per litre, while the new price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs395.20 per litre.


Pakistan's Petroleum Division has told oil refineries to follow a new petrol pricing formula as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to affect fuel supplies.


The division sent letters to the refineries after the cabinet approved the changes on Friday.


Under the new mechanism, the import price of petrol will be set according to the actual import cost of the relevant Pakistan State Oil (PSO) cargo. If that figure is not available for daily pricing, the premium, incidentals and customs duty from the last available cargo may be used.

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