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K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission

K Nova has now been mandated to spearhead renewable energy storage and management solutions.

Web Desk September 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
K-Solar rebrands as 'K-Nova'

KARACHI: K-Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of K-Electric’s (KE) investment arm KE Ventures Company (Pvt) Limited, has officially changed its name to K Nova on Sept. 28, effective from today, as it expands its scope to become an end-to-end renewable energy solutions platform.


Rebranding of K-Solar to K Nova is part of KE’s long-term diversification agenda under its new Board and Management. As KE transforms beyond traditional power distribution, the company is building a future-ready energy ecosystem.


As part of this agenda, K Nova has now been mandated to spearhead renewable energy (solar as well as wind) storage and management solutions via various modes of financing, while supporting KE’s commitment to energy security, sustainability, and value-creation for its customers and shareholders.


Hashim Raza, CEO K Nova, said: “As the scope of the business expands, the new identity will encompass new opportunities for K Nova to tap into.


Timing of this decision coincides with the national level direction to make Pakistan’s energy sector more resilient, sustainable, and affordable.


K Nova will now position itself to deliver smarter, more reliable, and sustainable energy solutions for commercial, industrial, residential customers and utility partners across the country.”


K Nova is partnering with leading global OEMs in solar, wind and battery technologies to bring their expertise and products to Pakistan.


These partnerships will enable transfer of advanced technologies to Pakistan, increase local employment, and support the development of localized products and solutions.

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