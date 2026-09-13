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Pakistan’s foreign currency deposits reach $6.94 billion

Pakistan’s foreign currency deposits rose by $69.39 million in August 2026 from the previous month, reaching $6.935 billion, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

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Pakistan’s foreign currency deposits rose by $69.39 million in August 2026 from the previous month, reaching $6.935 billion, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Despite the monthly increase, total foreign currency deposits remained lower than a year earlier. The deposits fell by $69.69 million, or 0.99%, from $7.004 billion in August 2025.

Resident foreign currency deposits reached $5.865 billion in August, increasing by $13.79 million, or 0.24%, from $5.851 billion in July. However, they were down by $242.75 million, or 3.97%, compared with $6.108 billion in August 2025.

Nonresident foreign currency deposits rose to $1.070 billion, up $55.60 million, or 5.48%, from $1.014 billion in July. Compared with August 2025, nonresident deposits increased by $173.06 million, or 19.30%, from $896.48 million.

Resident deposits included $2.017 billion in demand deposits, $1.702 billion in savings deposits and $2.146 billion in time deposits.

Nonresident deposits consisted of $643.83 million in demand deposits, $217.38 million in savings deposits and $208.33 million in time deposits.

The SBP data also showed that banks used a significant amount of foreign currency deposits to meet external financing and other requirements during August.

Banks used $920.78 million for pre-shipment financing and $157.59 million for post-shipment financing. They also used $977.26 million for import financing.

Banks also placed $1.373 billion with the SBP and Pakistani banks. This included $411.91 million under the cash reserve requirement (CRR) and $698.07 million under the special cash reserve requirement (SCRR).

Banks placed another $20.49 million with banks in Pakistan and $242.45 million with banks outside the country.

Meanwhile, foreign currency deposit holders kept $431.98 million in balances abroad, while another $236.10 million was held as cash in hand.

The latest figures show that Pakistan’s foreign currency deposits increased on a monthly basis, although the overall level remained slightly below the figure recorded in August 2025.

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