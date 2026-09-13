BTS member 'V’s' journey from K-pop to Dazed fashion icon sparks global fan frenzy

V’s journey has taken him far beyond the traditional boundaries of K-pop stardom.

SEOUL: BTS's star member Kim Tae-hyung, whom fans know as "V", is once again sending the global entertainment and fashion worlds into a frenzy, this time from the cover of Dazed’s Autumn 2026 issue.





The 30-year-old Korean singer brings together more than a decade of music, military service, acting, artistry and high-fashion influence in one highly anticipated magazine moment.





With the issue going on sale internationally on Sept. 10, V’s striking cover appearance is already sparking buzz among fans eager to see one of K-pop’s biggest stars enter a new chapter as both a musical powerhouse and a defining fashion figure.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

V’s journey has taken him far beyond the traditional boundaries of pop stardom. Now, the spotlight is focused not only on the superstar fans know, but also on the quieter, thoughtful person behind the global phenomenon.





From secret BTS member to global superstar:





Born Kim Taehyung on Dec. 30, 1995, in Daegu, South Korea, V grew up largely under the care of his paternal grandparents while his parents worked. His journey to becoming one of the world's most recognizable entertainers began unexpectedly.

At 17, V accompanied a friend to an audition. Instead of simply supporting his friend, he was discovered by recruiters and eventually became a member of BTS.





V was kept a BTS "secret member" before the group's official debut. The agency deliberately kept his existence hidden from the public as part of the group's early strategy, leaving fans unaware that another member was waiting behind the scenes.





For V, however, the experience was not always exciting. He later recalled feeling lonely and uneasy because he feared the secrecy might mean he would eventually be cut from the lineup.





Those doubts disappeared on June 13, 2013, when V officially debuted with BTS on Mnet's M Countdown, performing "No More Dream" from the group's debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.





A voice that became impossible to ignore:





V quickly established himself as one of BTS's most distinctive voices. His deep baritone, husky tone and expressive vocal range helped separate him from the crowded K-pop landscape. His vocal identity became particularly noticeable through songs such as "Stigma," which showcased his lower register, falsetto and emotional delivery.





His artistic ambitions also expanded beyond performing. In 2015, V received his first official songwriting and production credits through BTS's The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1, contributing to "Hold Me Tight."





He later contributed to "Fun Boyz" and helped shape the melody used for "Run." His artistic development continued with "Singularity," released in 2018 as a trailer for BTS's Love Yourself: Tear.





The atmospheric track earned international critical attention, including recognition from British and American music publications. V also collaborated with his bandmates outside BTS's main discography, including a duet with J-Hope on "Hug Me" and a collaboration with RM on "4 O'Clock." V was becoming an artist within a K-Pop group with a recognizable sound and creative personality of his own.





From music to the screen:





V's creative ambitions have never been limited to music. In 2016, he made his acting debut under his real name in KBS2's historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He played a supporting role and also collaborated with BTS member Jin on the drama's soundtrack, recording the duet "It's Definitely You."

The acting experience gave fans another glimpse of V's versatility, adding another creative dimension to a career already expanding rapidly.





"I Purple You" becomes a global symbol:





V's influence also extended into BTS' unique relationship with its fans. During a BTS fan meeting in November 2016, V coined the phrase "I purple you."

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

The expression quickly became associated with BTS and its fandom, eventually turning purple into one of the most recognizable colors connected to the group and ARMY.





The phrase became so culturally recognizable that UNICEF later used it as part of an anti-bullying campaign involving BTS.

It was another example of how V's seemingly simple words could grow into something much larger within the group's global community.





The star who broke social media records:





V's popularity has repeatedly translated into extraordinary digital attention. When he opened his Instagram account in 2021, he reportedly reached 1 million followers in just 43 minutes, setting a Guinness World Record at the time.





Today, his enormous social media following reflects the scale of his global appeal. His influence has also reached beyond music. In 2018, research conducted by Eugene Investment & Securities examining Google search trends related to the K-pop industry ranked V as the most-searched keyword in South Korea over the previous five years.





A military chapter that tested a global star:





For a superstar accustomed to screaming crowds and international attention, V's mandatory military service represented a dramatically different chapter.





V enlisted in the South Korean military on Dec. 11, 2023, beginning a period that would temporarily take him away from the stage. Following extended military training, he was assigned to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps in February 2024, serving under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps.





He completed his military service and was formally discharged on June 10, 2025. The experience added another chapter to the story of a performer whose life has been defined by enormous public expectations.





After months away from the entertainment spotlight, V returned to his music career with a different perspective and with the same global audience waiting for him.





From musician to fashion force:

If music made V a global superstar, fashion transformed him into a cultural style force. He became a global brand ambassador for Celine in March 2023, during the era led by designer Hedi Slimane. His relationship with luxury fashion has since become one of the defining elements of his public image.

He also became a face of Cartier's Panthère de Cartier campaign in 2023, further cementing his position in the luxury fashion world. V's style is often characterized by relaxed tailoring, vintage references, romantic silhouettes and a confidence that makes even traditional menswear appear effortless.





Dazed captures a quieter side of V:





The contrast between V's public life and his private demeanor is striking. At a Dazed shoot in Paris, the magazine describes a softly-spoken, polite and playful V, a sharp contrast to the screaming crowds that follow him wherever he goes.

🌐 Twitter Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

At concerts, he commands massive stages with ease. Away from the spotlight, he appears considerably more relaxed.

That contrast becomes central to the Dazed profile.

The magazine's interview offers glimpses of a 30-year-old superstar who is increasingly interested in slowing down, appreciating ordinary moments and finding happiness outside the constant pressure of achievement.





V says staying grounded means learning to appreciate the present instead of always rushing toward the next goal.

For him, the stage remains where he feels most like himself. "I feel most like myself on stage," V says, explaining that performing allows him to fully express himself.





"ARIRANG" marks another chapter for BTS:





V also opened up about BTS's new album, ARIRANG, describing it as a reflection of the group's identity, roots, growth and different personalities. Rather than presenting the seven members as identical pieces of one machine, V emphasizes the differences between them.





Those different perspectives, he says, helped make the music more colorful and honest. For a group that has spent more than a decade evolving in front of the world, the album represents another step in BTS's continuing story. V hopes the music can become timeless and resonate across generations and cultures.





The grandmother behind the superstar:





Away from stadiums, awards and fashion campaigns, some of V's most meaningful memories remain rooted in childhood.

He has often spoken about the importance of his grandmother, who played a major role in raising him.





One memory he shared with Dazed centers on food. His grandmother regularly prepared meals for him, meaning he did not have many experiences of eating outside the home when he was young.





He remembers his elementary school graduation as one of the first occasions when he ate a meal outside. For V, the memory is not really about the restaurant.





It is about his grandmother's care and the feeling of being loved. Those simple childhood moments remain among the memories he continues to cherish.





V's next obsession: piano and quiet travel:





Even with music at the center of his life, V continues to explore new interests. He says he has recently been learning piano at his own pace. Outside music, he is drawn toward travel but not necessarily the hectic kind associated with global superstardom.

🌐 Twitter Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

He wants time to slow down, absorb new surroundings and enjoy the moment. It is a sentiment that matches the broader picture emerging from his Dazed interview: a superstar increasingly interested in presence rather than pressure.





The face of Dazed's new era:





Now, V's face dominates Dazed's Autumn 2026 cover, bringing together the many chapters of his career in one striking fashion statement. V's journey has become a story of transformation. The latest chapter is being written in Paris. And fans are watching closely.

🌐 Youtube Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

As Dazed's Autumn 2026 issue hits international shelves, V once again proves why his name can ignite conversation across music, fashion and pop culture.

The screaming crowds may follow him wherever he goes. But behind the noise, the superstar himself appears to be searching for something much quieter about music, creativity, family memories, new experiences and the freedom to simply enjoy the moment.